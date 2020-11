Τραμπ : Η φιλοσοφία του απερχόμενου προέδρου για την ήττα μέσα από 13 tweet του

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

The art of defeat: Donald Trump has been obsessed with winning, and mocking those who lose, for most of his life. According to the Trump Twitter Archive, he has used the word “loser” in more than 230 tweets since 2011. Now he has officially lost the US election and cemented his expertise, we’ve collected some of his wisdom on loss, losing and losers, which we hope will help illuminate what must be going on in his mind right now as he refuses to concede. Follow the @guardian_us for more philosophical election coverage.