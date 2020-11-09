Turkey: Finance Minister & Erdogan’s son-in-law resigns

The news of the resignation of Turkish Finance Minister and son-in-law of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Berat Albayrak caused confusion.

In the resignation announcement, which was made through Facebook, and while his twitter account is not accessible, Albayrak cited health reasons, newer information from the Presidential Palace stated that he was a victim of hackers. According to -, Erdogan’s son-in-law wanted to spend more time with his family.

However, many believe that his resignation is linked to the great devaluation of the Turkish lira in recent weeks.

However, according to -, a spokesman for the ministry confirmed the authenticity of the announcement on Instagram, but asked not to be named. However, sources in the cabinet have yet to confirm or deny the news to the agency.

Following the announcement of Albayrak’s resignation, all posts in recent months have been deleted from the Ministry of Finance and Finance’s official Twitter account.