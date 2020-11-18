15 C
Athens
November 18, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Δένδιας: Οι σχέσεις Ελλάδας-ΗΑΕ αναβαθμίζονται σε στρατηγικό…

Λάρισα -Τσίπρας: Την πανδημική κρίση διαχειρίζεται μια…

Σακελλαροπούλου: Υποδειγματική πράξη αλληλεγγύης η εθελοντική μετάβαση…

EC gives green light for a €765-million…

Κοροναϊός : Θλιβερό ρεκόρ θανάτων στην Αυστρία…

Κοροναϊός – Ιταλία: Ο Κόντε ετοιμάζει νέα…

Πέτσας για άρση περιορισμών: Την επόμενη εβδομάδα…

Αυτή είναι η επένδυση για την οποία…

Επιβραδύνεται η πανδημία στην Ευρώπη, οι θάνατοι…

Κοροναϊός : Συγκρούσεις αστυνομικών με αρνητές της…

Image default
Greek News

EC gives green light for a €765-million tranche to Greece

The European Commission has given its vote of confidence in the measures taken by the Greek government, while also warning that authorities must constantly develop and adapt them to the respective conditions, with its recommendations, in the Framework of the Autumn Semester.

The 8th Assessment Report of the Enhanced Surveillance for our country points out that, due to the pandemic, reforms have delayed, adding, however, the government has taken measures to advance the country’s commitments.

At the same time, the Commission proposes to the Eurogroup the disbursement of 765 million euros to Greece from profit returns (ANFA’s and SMP’s).

also read

68% drop in passenger traffic at Greek airports in the first ten months of 2020

Apple’s Next Big Product: The Apple Car (video)

The European Commission opines that the Preliminary Draft Budget is generally in line with the recommendations adopted by the Council on 20 July 2020. Most of the measures set out in the Greek Draft Budget support economic activity.

However, the EC warns that due to the high public debt of Greece and before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for Greece to ensure that, by taking fiscal support measures, it does not endanger the viability of the country’s public finances in the medium term.

Greece is called upon to regularly review the use, effectiveness, and adequacy of support measures and to be prepared to adapt them as needed to changing circumstances.

Although measures appear outdated due to the new lockdown in Greece and internationally, the Commission predicts a recession of 9% for 2020 and 5% for 2021 which may lead to a manual revision of the Commission’s forecasts.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Athens Stock Market rallies with a 7.8 rise

admin

Changes in internet, credit, debit & pre-paid card transaction

admin

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”

admin

One in Three Cars Worldwide Is Produced in China (infographic)

admin

Over a quarter million people visited the 84th TIF in Thessaloniki

admin

Draft budget submitted in Greek Parliament

admin

Precision farming “saved” extra virgin olive oil, Greek producers say

admin

Eurozone approves disbursement of €640 million to Greece

admin

Elon Musk gains $8 billion in a day to become the 4th richest man in the world

admin

Restaurants, cafes and catering re-open on Saturday

admin

A Decade in Tech (infographic)

admin

Council of State (CoS) gives “green light” for electronic gambling

admin

Fresh lira slide rekindles crisis fears for Turkey

admin

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond

admin

Greek travel receipts increased by 16,1% to €4,183 billion during August 2019

admin

Gastrade S.A.: The binding phase of the market test for the Alexandroupolis Terminal was concluded successfully

admin

Winter holiday homes in Greece see prices rebound

admin

Bank of Greece: Travel receipts surpass €17.5 billion during first ten months of 2019

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign