15 C
Athens
November 18, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Άρση ασυλίας για συμμετοχή δύο βουλευτών σε…

Μηταράκης: Τέλος στο «απαράδεκτο μέτρο» της φιλοξενίας…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Χρυσοχοΐδη: Μετά την κατακραυγή μάζεψε…

The top 10 most affordable cities to…

Άλμα για το πετρέλαιο με διπλό καταλύτη

Γερμανικός τύπος : Ο Μπάιντεν θα μπορούσε…

Αραβικό σόι πίσω από τη μεγάλη ληστεία…

Ζόραν Ζάεφ: Ο «μακεδονικός» λαός και η…

Die Welt: «Γιατί ο Μπάιντεν θα μπορούσε…

Μητσοτάκης: Συμμαχία Ελλάδας- ΗΑΕ σε άμυνα, οικονομία-…

Image default
Greek News

The top 10 most affordable cities to live in during the covid-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed urban life, but according to a recent study by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), it has also changed the cost of living in cities.

With this crisis causing significant fluctuations in exchange rates, life became cheaper in the cities of Africa, America, and Eastern Europe, compared to the cost of living in Western Europe.

European cities rose in the ranking of the cost of living, with Paris and Zurich at the top of the list, along with Hong Kong. The outflow of foreigners from Singapore due to the pandemic brought the first drop in the population of the city in 17 years, and a decrease in prices brought it to 4th place in the list, while fifth place Osaka tied with Tel Aviv.

The top 10 most expensive cities to live in during the pandemic are completed by Geneva, New York, Copenhagen, and Los Angeles.

also read

Solomos Solomou killer posts photos with Turkish President Erdogan (photos)

Tram services to and from Syntagma Square in Athens to resume

The city that has seen its cost of living rise more than any other is Tehran (79th from 106th last year) as US sanctions against Iran have affected supplies. The biggest drop was recorded in Reykjavik, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo. As is well known, Brazil has been hit hard by the coronavirus, resulting in a drop in its national currency and rising levels of poverty pushing up prices.

The lowest cost of living is recorded in Damascus, Syria, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, Lusaka in Zambia, Caracas in Venezuela, and Almaty in Kazakhstan. The top ten with the lowest cost of living is completed by Karachi, Pakistan, Buenos Aires, Argentina (as the government applies a price cap due to the pandemic), Algeria, Algeria, and the cities of Bangalore and Chennai, India.

EIU research has found that electronics prices have risen globally in the pandemic, due to high demand from those who work from home, while clothing prices have fallen. Prices of basic foodstuffs remained broadly stable, while personal care items, cigarettes, and beverages appreciated.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Tourist show “Greek Panorama” opens at Zappeion Hall in central Athens on Friday

admin

Turkey digs in for currency battle

admin

FinMin Staikouras details second phase of measures to help in Covid-19 fallout

admin

Coke bids adieu to 200 drink brands, slashing portfolio in half

admin

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis in Q1 (infographic)

admin

Greece has the highest VAT rates in the Eurozone, study finds

admin

Bitcoin devours more electricity than Switzerland (infographic)

admin

Athens Stock Exchange rallies at opening with 5.6% rise

admin

30% of Athens International Airport (AIA) up for sale – Large investors have expressed interest

admin

Greece has lowest rental and housing price rises, Eurostat data shows

admin

Erdogan fires Turkish Central Bank Governor after new Lira dive

admin

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities for Recovery Fund allocations in October

admin

Greece offers Tax Breaks to lure the work-from-anywhere crowd

admin

Greek banks promise to ‘freeze’ hikes in transaction fees

admin

Coronavirus could lead to breakup of Eurozone, EuroGroup head Centeno warns

admin

EU 27 leaders reach agreement after marathon meeting

admin

Greek teachers lowest paid in OECD member states

admin

The Economist backs calls for Greek primary surplus targets to be lowered

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign