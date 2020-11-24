12.7 C
Athens
November 24, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Καραμανλής: Σε τέσσερις πυλώνες θα στηριχθεί το…

Παρέμβαση Δένδια: Η Τουρκία δυναμιτίζει την προοπτική…

Greece provides 50% tax deductions to foreigners…

Λιβύη : Η Τουρκία απειλεί με αντίποινα…

Κοροναϊός : Η Qantas θα καταστήσει υποχρεωτικό…

Δένδιας: Η Άγκυρα δυναμιτίζει την προοπτική για…

«Θωράκιση» με Rafale και F-35: Eντός του…

Με μικρή πτώση της τάξης του 0,16…

Αλλάζει ο γερμανικός δείκτης Dax: Πιο μεγάλος…

Χρυσός: Σε χαμηλό τεσσάρων μηνών με φόντο…

Image default
Greek News

Greece provides 50% tax deductions to foreigners and Greeks abroad

The Greek Finance Ministry is introducing a series of tax incentives with the aim of attracting foreign workers and the self-employed, as well as Greeks who left the country during the financial crisis, in order to transfer their tax residence to Greece and work in the country.

It is estimated that the measure concerns around 400,000 Greeks abroad.

Among the incentives included are:

  • A 7-year exemption from paying income tax and the special solidarity contribution of 50% of their earnings in Greece.
  • They will be exempt from the annual objective expenses for housing and passenger cars for private use.

The above provisions and exemptions are applicable, as laid out in the relevant regulation contained in a bill submitted to Parliament, under the following conditions:

a) was not a tax resident of Greece for the previous 7 of the 8 years prior to the transfer of his tax residence to Greece;

b) transfers his tax residence from an EU or EEA (European Economic Area) Member State or from a country with which Greece has a bilateral administrative cooperation agreement on tax matters;

c) provides services in Greece in the context of an employment relationship within the meaning of paragraph 2 of Article 12, which is exercised either in a domestic legal entity or legal entity or in a permanent establishment of a foreign company in Greece; and

d) declares that they will remain in Greece for at least two years.

also read

Ibrahimovic blasts EA Sport for using his name and face in FIFA video game

These phones emit the least radiation (infographic)

Σχετικα αρθρα

Russian billionaire sells Turkish Turkcell stake to make $205 million in hours

admin

Greek government to extend heating oil sale period due to low rates

admin

Greek bonds hit new historic low breaking the 1.4% threshold

admin

The Price of the iPhone 12 Around the World (infographic)

admin

Wall Street Journal editorial: “A Greek Economic Revival”

admin

Trade War Causes $31 Billion Drop in Chinese Imports to US (infographic)

admin

Greek public debt eased to 331.063 billion euros in Q4 2019

admin

The Mobile Takeover Continues (infographic)

admin

The 11 professions most in demand in Greece, according to SEV

admin

PM Mitsotakis welcomes European Commission aid proposal for coronavirus fallout

admin

Greek Stock Market crashes by over 10% on Monday

admin

Watch PM Mitsotakis’s interview on Bloomberg TV (video)

admin

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities for Recovery Fund allocations in October

admin

Covid-19 impact on global tourism could reduce world’s GDP by $2.2 trillion

admin

EU & UK negotiators said to be closing in on draft Brexit deal

admin

Central Council of Modern Monuments green lights Elliniko mixed-use project

admin

Development Minister Georgiadis warns Banks against withholding loans from people

admin

First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign