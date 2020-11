Στόλτενμπεργκ: Επικοινώνησε με Δένδια και Τσαβούσογλου για την Ανατολική Μεσόγειο

📌 Discussed preparations for next week’s Foreign Ministers Meeting w/@NATO SG @jensstoltenberg

📌Emphasized that forceful boarding to our ship is unacceptable.

📌 Evaluated recent developments in Eastern Mediterranean, Afghanistan, Libya & Nagorno Karabagh. pic.twitter.com/J1EEfUEd9J

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) November 26, 2020