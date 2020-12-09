17.5 C
Athens
December 9, 2020
Greek e-commerce platforms to receive funding, Minister of Development announces

The Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, announced the financing of small enterprises from the NSRF (National Strategic Reference Framework) funds for the creation of digital e-commerce platforms.

“By the end of the year, there will be an NSRF programme for the financing of small businesses in order to create serious and powerful e-commerce websites in a professional way. “Whether we like it or not, e-commerce has entered our lives and small businesses must survive in the new conditions,” said Mr. Georgiadis in Parliament, addressing a question from SYRIZA MP Giannis Mouzalas about the operation of bookstores.

