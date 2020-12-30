16.1 C
Athens
December 30, 2020
Image default
Greek News

Property prices up in Q4 2020 in Greece

Commercial property prices in Greece were up in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, according to a report by the property ads website Spitogatos on Tuesday, the Athens News Agency reports.

The highest average leasing price per square meter is recorded in the northern suburbs of Athens (10.9 euros) and the city center (10 euros), while the lowest in Larisa (5.5 euros).

Office sale prices were also up in the fourth quarter, with the southern suburbs of Athens recording the highest average price per square meter (2,030 euros, up 6.3 pct from 2019), followed by the northern suburbs (2,007 euros, up 11.9 pct). In Larisa, office sale prices fell 4.0 pct, while Patra recorded the lowest average price (882.9 euros, up 11.1 pct from 2019).

Commercial prices (both leasing and sale) rose significantly in the fourth quarter, with the eastern suburbs of Athens (16.3 pct), Heraklion (14.9 pct) and Piraeus (14.7 pct) recording the biggest percentage increases. The northern suburbs of Athens lead in sale prices per square meter (2,542 euros), while Patra has the lowest price (986.5 euros).

