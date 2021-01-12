15.4 C
Athens
January 12, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Καπιτώλιο : Ψυχίατροι υποστηρίζουν ότι ο Τραμπ…

Κοροναϊός : Η Ισπανία θα έχει εμβολιάσει…

Τραμπ για εισβολή στο Καπιτώλιο : «Θυμωμένος…

Brexit: Ολλανδοί τελωνειακοί κατάσχεσαν σάντουιτς με ζαμπόν…

Δείτε live: Η συνέντευξη του πρωθυπουργού στον…

Τσίπρας: Προσπαθούν να φορτώσουν ευθύνες σε Επιτροπή…

Βορίδης: Οι απόδημοι θα μετέχουν κανονικά στις…

Quest: Απόφαση ΔΣ για αγορές ιδίων μετοχών

Πειραιώς Financial Holdings: Από 14/1 η διαπραγμάτευση…

Παπουτσάνης: Από 20/1 σε διαπραγμάτευση οι νέες…

Image default
Greek News

Parler sues Amazon

Alternative social media platform Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Monday following Amazon Web Services’ decision to suspend Parler from its cloud hosting service following last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Parler is seeking a temporary restraining order to keep Amazon Web Services (AWS) from blackballing Parler and claims Amazon Web Services is violating the Sherman Antitrust Act in the filing.

“AWS’s decision to effectively terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus,” Parler claims in its filing. “AWS is violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act in combination with Defendant Twitter. AWS is also breaching it[s] contract with Parler, which requires AWS to provide Parler with a thirty-day notice before terminating service, rather than the less than thirty-hour notice AWS actually provided. Finally, AWS is committing intentional interference with prospective economic advantage given the millions of users expected to sign up in the near future.”

more at foxbusiness.com

also read

Air Crash Deaths Increased In 2020 Despite Covid-19 (infographic)

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greek Finance Minister: Greece to submit priorities for Recovery Fund allocations in October

admin

Property prices up in Q4 2020 in Greece

admin

Greece successfully auctioned six-month bonds

admin

Greece generates nearly half of its electricity from coal (infographic)

admin

Eurozone GDP records historic 12.1% drop in Q2

admin

Greek teachers lowest paid in OECD member states

admin

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree on colossal merger

admin

The Greek economy’s path towards the investment grade

admin

PM Mitsotakis announces €3.5 billion support measures for economy

admin

The best countries to do business (infographic)

admin

Stores to re-open gradually and under strict rules

admin

Primary budget surplus over double the forecast for 10-month term

admin

Greece still at EU-28 average in tax revenues-to-GDP despite high rates

admin

Stores closed on November 1st due to Covid-19 measures

admin

Chinese bank shows interest in investing in PPC’s share capital

admin

Deutsche Bank remains in the red (infographic)

admin

Greek state budget showed a primary surplus of 494 million euros in Jan-March

admin

Predicted Hard-Brexit Job Losses Across Europe (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign