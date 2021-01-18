European Commission approves € 442 million for Central Greece (E65) motorway

The European Commission has approved, under EU state aid rules, € 442 million in public funding for the construction of the northern part of the Central Greece (E65) motorway.

The Commission also approved an estimated € 38 million in support to cover the operation and maintenance costs of the section, in case the toll revenue is insufficient.

This funding will allow part of the trans-European road network to be completed and operational, without distorting competition.

The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager, stated: “The construction of the northern part of the Central Greece highway will complete the Greek section of the E65 and will contribute to the development of the areas served by the highway. This decision will enable Greece to support the construction of this important infrastructure, which is part of the trans-European road network.”

In May 2019, Greece announced to the Commission its plan to provide public support of 442 million euros to the company “Central Road SA” for the construction of the northern part, 70.5 km long, of the Central Greece highway (E65). The Central Road SA is also the concessionaire of the middle and southern part of the E65 motorway. The Greek E65 motorway, 180 km long, connects the existing PATHE motorway with the Egnatia Odos.

In addition, Greece announced its plans to support the operation of the northern section by covering operating and maintenance costs, in the event that toll revenues in that section proved insufficient. Operational support is estimated at € 38 million.

The Commission evaluated the measures and approved them as state aid to promote the development of certain economic activities or economic areas.