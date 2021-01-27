5.9 C
Athens
January 27, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Brexit : Τέλος οι πωλήσεις αλκοόλ από…

Έκπληκτος από τις θεωρίες συνωμοσίας για την…

Ξέσπασε πόλεμος εμβολίων στην Ευρώπη

Kobe Bryant: Ένας χρόνος χωρίς τον Black…

Μπογδάνος: Ζητά να επιτραπεί το κυνήγι υπό…

Προγράμματα επιμόρφωσης για την ποιότητα των τροφίμων

Ο γιος του αγρότη που «πόνταρε» σωστά…

Παλιά μου τέχνη κόσκινο για τον Β.…

Βουλή: Ειδική συνεδρίαση για τα κόκκινα δάνεια…

Passenger Car Sales Fall Amid COVID-19 Crisis…

Image default
Greek News

Passenger Car Sales Fall Amid COVID-19 Crisis (infographic)

As the coronavirus crisis unfolded, spreading from China to the rest of the world in the early months of 2020, things went from bad to worse for the global car industry. What started off as a supply crisis, which temporarily constrained access to parts and raw materials sourced from China, turned into a full-fledged demand shock that saw sales tumble in the face of mass unemployment and financial uncertainty.

As the following chart shows, the world’s largest automobile markets suffered significant sales declines in 2020, with the Chinese market furthest along on the road to recovery. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), vehicle sales rose for the ninth consecutive month in December, limiting the overall decline for 2020 to -6 percent. Meanwhile light vehicle sales dropped 15 percent in the United States, while the EU suffered a 24-percent drop in new passenger car registrations in 2020.

Looking at European sales figures in more detail reveals that things were particularly bad in some of the region’s largest markets. France, Italy and Spain, all heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered above-average sales declines of 25.5, 27.9 and 32.3 percent in 2020, respectively, while Germany, the EU’s largest automobile market that had a good handle on the pandemic for long stretches of 2020, saw registrations drop by “only” 19.1 percent according to the ACEA.

source statista

Infographic: Passenger Car Sales Fall Amid COVID-19 Crisis | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

The charges abolished by the 4 Greek systemic banks

admin

Survey: Bread prices in Greece second lowest in Eurozone

admin

Gaming: The Most Lucrative Entertainment Industry By Far (infographic)

admin

Draft budget submitted in Greek Parliament

admin

Turkish tourism collapses under the pressure of the coronavirus impact

admin

The Financial Mismatch in European Cup Football (infographic)

admin

Stores closed on November 1st due to Covid-19 measures

admin

500 Spain hotels ‘to close immediately’ after Thomas Cook fall

admin

Where the EU imports its clothes from (infographic)

admin

Retail store Christmas shopping hours in Athens

admin

iPhone XR sold 46.3 million units in 2019

admin

European Commission approves 1.2 billion euros to support Greek economy

admin

European stock market fall amid coronavirus fears

admin

Athens Stock Exchange opening: Big rise

admin

Turkish Lira in free fall

admin

Athens Stock Market opens with slight fall

admin

U.S. designates China as a currency manipulator (infographic)

admin

Bloomberg: “World’s Virus Crisis Fighters Can Learn From Greek Tales of Woe”

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign