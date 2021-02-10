15.7 C
Athens
February 10, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Γερμανία : Υπέρ της παράτασης του lockdown…

Η Ιρλανδία θέλει να βάλει στοπ στις…

Εμβόλιο AstraZeneca : Ο ΠΟΥ εγκρίνει τη…

Συνέντευξη του Πρωθυπουργού, στο κεντρικό δελτίο ειδήσεων…

To Bitcoin καταναλώνει διπλάσιο ρεύμα από την…

Minimum wages globally – Where is Greece…

Άδεια ειδικού σκοπού: Ποιοι τη δικαιούνται με…

Δύο ισχυροί σεισμοί στον Ειρηνικό Ωκεανό –…

Νεκρή η πρώην σύντροφος του Ζερόμ Μπόατενγκ…

Εμβόλιο AstraZeneca : Η Νότια Αφρική προσπαθεί…

Image default
Greek News

Minimum wages globally – Where is Greece (infographic)

As the debate in the U.S rumbles on about what the minimum wage should be in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent measures that have hit the country’s economy, the current $7.25 federal minimum wage does not compare favourably to other developed countries.

According to aggregate data, from different sources, Greece has a very poor showing, with the current minimum wage standing at only  3.94 euros per hour.

OECD data shows that the U.S. trails many developed countries in the minimum wage league such as Australia where the rate of pay was $12.60 in 2019 constant prices at purchasing power parity.

While France and Germany are also ahead of the current U.S. federal minimum wage, more than doubling it to $15 per hour would catapult the U.S. to the very top of the OECD’s ranking.

source statista

Infographic: How America's Minimum Wage Compares | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

also read

Erdogan to Mitsotakis: You will learn well the madness of the Turks

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Coronavirus could mean back-to-back shocks for Turkey

admin

PM Mitsotakis announces €3.5 billion support measures for economy

admin

Greek 10-Y bonds rise to 3.59% amid coronavirus uncertainty

admin

Esty shares soar as people turn to face masks (infographic)

admin

EU ministers seal deal on half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan

admin

Greek current account deficit widened in January-February

admin

Inflation outlook unchanged, Turkey tees up more rate cuts

admin

Greek budget records primary deficit of 4.843 billion euros in January-May

admin

Apple Grows Across the Board (infographic)

admin

Croatia and Bulgaria ready to enter EURO

admin

Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date

admin

PM Mitsotakis: Aegean Airlines’s acquisition of Airbus aircraft one of largest ever

admin

Stocks tumble on big banks’ role in money-laundering report, fears of stimulus delay

admin

Greece has lowest rental and housing price rises, Eurostat data shows

admin

IMF forecasts a 4.1% growth rate for Greece in 2021

admin

PM Mitsotakis at Hellinikon: More than 80,000 jobs to be created

admin

FinMin Staikouras details second phase of measures to help in Covid-19 fallout

admin

Handelsblatt: Foreign demand on real estate in Greece booming

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign