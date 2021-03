Συνάντηση Μπορέλ με Αναστασιάδη – Χριστοδουλίδη: «Αναγκαία η επανέναρξη των συνομιλιών»

Thank you @JosepBorrellF for the EU’s support in efforts to maintain a conducive climate for the peace process to resume in view of the upcoming developments as to the #Cyprus issue. The #EU participation in the new round of negotiations in Geneva, is of utmost importance. 🇨🇾 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wGwqHkYRVT

— Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) March 5, 2021