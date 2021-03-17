15 C
Athens
March 17, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Θεοδωρικάκος: Χωρίς τη νέα γενιά των Ελλήνων…

Τσίπρας: Να ζητήσει ο πρωθυπουργός πολιτικό μορατόριουμ…

Μητσοτάκης για ψηφιακό πιστοποιητικό: Η Ευρώπη προχωρά…

Τσαβούσογλου: Με τον Δένδια θα συζητήσουμε συνάντηση…

Λάρισα- Κουτσούμπας: Να ληφθούν άμεσα και μακροπρόθεσμα…

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold…

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20…

Ευρωζώνη: Σταθερός στο 0,9% ο ετήσιος πληθωρισμός…

Εμβόλιο Johnson & Johnson : Πράσινο φως…

Κοροναϊός : Πιστοποιητικά τεστ, εμβολιασμού και ανάρρωσης…

Image default
Greek News

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

The book of offers for the 30-year Greek bond was closed, with the offers submitted approaching 20 billion euros. The interest rate is close to 1.8%. The offer book opened earlier on Wednesday with the initial guidance for the interest rate at MS + 160 base points i.e. around 2%. The interest rate fell to around 1.8%, while the final interest rate is expected.

Market estimates said earlier that a yield close to 1.75% – 1.80% would be a “fair pricing” for 30 years, given that the Greek bond maturing in 2042 has a yield of 1.425% and the 30-year bond of Italy has a yield of 1.582%.

The amount that the Greek State intends to raise has not yet been determined and will be adjusted to the demand of investors.

See Also:

Greek FM Dendias’ “initial agreement” to meet Turkish counterpart on April 14

This military theme park lets you drive tanks, crush cars & shoot machine guns (video)

However, an amount close to 2 to 2.5 billion Euros will allow the issue to be reopened later this year.

The 30-year bond is the longest that Greece has traditionally published over time. Now after the decade-long economic crisis, the government wants with a new 30-year bond, to put the country back on the screens of dealing rooms.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin

Greece issues a 30-year bond

admin

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

admin

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna in the works

admin

World Economy to Return to Pre-Pandemic Output in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Unherd: The world’s dangerous dependency on Taiwan for semiconductors – Analysis

admin

Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Online Retail in the US (infographic)

admin

Short-Term Rentals Fall Amid Pandemic Travel Lull (infographic)

admin

The Pandemic’s Uneven Effect on Consumer Spending in the US (infographic)

admin

Elon Musk makes more profit from bitcoin than Tesla sales

admin

Greek trade deficit with Turkey up in January-September 2020

admin

China didn’t become more Western, the West is becoming more Chinese – Analysis

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign