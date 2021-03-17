15 C
Athens
March 17, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Θεοδωρικάκος: Χωρίς τη νέα γενιά των Ελλήνων…

Τσίπρας: Να ζητήσει ο πρωθυπουργός πολιτικό μορατόριουμ…

Μητσοτάκης για ψηφιακό πιστοποιητικό: Η Ευρώπη προχωρά…

Τσαβούσογλου: Με τον Δένδια θα συζητήσουμε συνάντηση…

Λάρισα- Κουτσούμπας: Να ληφθούν άμεσα και μακροπρόθεσμα…

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold…

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20…

Ευρωζώνη: Σταθερός στο 0,9% ο ετήσιος πληθωρισμός…

Εμβόλιο Johnson & Johnson : Πράσινο φως…

Κοροναϊός : Πιστοποιητικά τεστ, εμβολιασμού και ανάρρωσης…

Image default
Greek News

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

Turkey’s government is planning to require jewelers to deposit gold with state-run banks to raise additional funds for the economy, Sozcu newspaper reported.

Each jeweler will deposit 500 grams of gold with the banks, Sozcu said on Tuesday, citing draft regulations prepared by the Trade Ministry. The total gold collected will be around 20 tonnes and will be worth approximately 8.4 billion liras ($1.1 billion), it said.

Jewelers are shocked by the proposal, the newspaper reported. The regulation resembles taxes imposed during the Ottoman era, said Ozcan Aygun, a parliamentarian for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

See Also:

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

Greek FM Dendias’ “initial agreement” to meet Turkish counterpart on April 14

The firms will not be able to use the gold, which will be deposited as a guarantee, but they can earn interest from it, Sozcu said.

“I hope they will fix this, we have to find a middle ground”, said Hasan Cavusculu, who heads an association of jewelers and watch retailers in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to the newspaper. Most probably the government will cancel the plans, he said.

There are approximately 40,000 jewelers in Turkey, Sozcu said.

Source: Ahval

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

admin

Greece issues a 30-year bond

admin

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

admin

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna in the works

admin

World Economy to Return to Pre-Pandemic Output in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Unherd: The world’s dangerous dependency on Taiwan for semiconductors – Analysis

admin

Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Online Retail in the US (infographic)

admin

Short-Term Rentals Fall Amid Pandemic Travel Lull (infographic)

admin

The Pandemic’s Uneven Effect on Consumer Spending in the US (infographic)

admin

Elon Musk makes more profit from bitcoin than Tesla sales

admin

Greek trade deficit with Turkey up in January-September 2020

admin

China didn’t become more Western, the West is becoming more Chinese – Analysis

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign