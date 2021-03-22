16.3 C
Athens
March 22, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Προς νέα μετωπική Ε.Ε.-Βρετανίας για τα εμβόλια…

Βέλγιο : Μια νέα μετάλλαξη του κοροναϊού…

ΚΕΟΣΟΕ: Τα αιτήματα για ευρωπαϊκή βοήθεια πολλαπλασιάζονται

Δένδιας: Η Ευρώπη προσλαμβάνει την Τουρκία ως…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Μονόδρομος η επίταξη του ιδιωτικού τομέα

Twitter at 15 – No Match for…

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted…

Έρευνα της KPMG: Γιατί οι οικογενειακές επιχειρήσεις…

Η Ισπανία ελπίζει σε ανάκαμψη του τουρισμού…

Αυστραλία : Οι χειρότερες πλημμύρες των τελευταίων…

Image default
Greek News

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

The Turkish Lira fell as much as 17% against the dollar in Asian foreign exchange markets on Monday following a shocking decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to oust the central bank governor.

The decision to purge Najib Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, raises concerns that the country will once again follow a path of low-interest rates. Recent policies adopted by the country’s central bank to raise interest rates to combat rising inflation had elevated the currency to a more credible status for trade.

“The optimism was that CBRT was able to keep interest rates high for some time,” Henrik Gullberg of Coex Partners Ltd. told -. “This is ruined now,” he said, adding that the currency could now return to levels it was a year ago.

also read

One refugee injured in Mytilene after knife attack

Naked woman invades TV show live on air (video)

Σχετικα αρθρα

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

admin

Greece issues a 30-year bond

admin

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

admin

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna in the works

admin

World Economy to Return to Pre-Pandemic Output in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Unherd: The world’s dangerous dependency on Taiwan for semiconductors – Analysis

admin

Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Online Retail in the US (infographic)

admin

Short-Term Rentals Fall Amid Pandemic Travel Lull (infographic)

admin

The Pandemic’s Uneven Effect on Consumer Spending in the US (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign