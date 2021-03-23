8.9 C
Athens
March 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Βρετανία : Ενός λεπτού σιγή για τα…

Μετανάστες : 60 άνθρωποι αγνοούνται ανοικτά της…

Εμβόλια και πλαστά πιστοποιητικά εμβολιασμού πωλούνται στον…

Κοροναϊός : Ιταλία και Ρωσία ξεκινούν τον…

Κίνα : Έναρξη κλινικών δοκιμών για εισπνεόμενο…

Ισπανία: Αίρονται στις 30 Μαρτίου οι περιορισμοί…

ALPHA BANK:Κέρδη μετά από Φόρους 103,7 εκατ.…

Το πρόγραμμα της Κυβέρνησης για τις επετειακές…

Απορρίπτει η Κύπρος το προσχέδιο της Συνόδου…

Τσίπρας: Η πανδημία έχει ξεφύγει και ταυτόχρονα…

Image default
Greek News

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras specified a series of measures aimed at alleviating businesses, freelance professionals, and single proprietors who were hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.

These include a haircut in the first three rounds of the repayable advance, which can reach up to 65% of the government loan, subsidy of fixed expenses in the form of offsets with future tax and insurance obligations, a subsidy of business loans, and transfer of installments in tax arrangements to the tax office and in the insurance funds, and a full March rent exemption for the affected businesses.

The total cost of the measures amounts to € 2.5 billion announced by the government to further support the real economy.

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

admin

Greece issues a 30-year bond

admin

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

admin

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

admin

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign