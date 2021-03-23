10.2 C
Athens
March 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μακελειό στο Κολοράντο : Πατέρας 7 παιδιών…

Τουρκία : Άλλες 150 συλλήψεις στρατιωτικών ως…

ΗΠΑ : Φωτιά σε οίκο ευγηρίας στη…

Δικαστήριο της ΕΕ: Τι αποφάσισε για τις…

Πέτσας σε ΣΚΑΪ: Αδύνατο το άνοιγμα λιανεμπορίου…

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales…

Έως τις 22 Ιουνίου η απογραφή Γεωργίας…

Ξεκίνησε το πρόγραμμα διαχείρισης νεκρών ζώων 2021…

Ισραήλ : Στις κάλπες τέταρτη φορά μέσα…

Ρωσία: Η Μόσχα δεν έχει πλέον σχέσεις…

Image default
Greek News

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, millions of white-collar workers and students were forced to work, learn and study primarily from home over the past twelve months. This change in work style has not only revived the previously slumping PC market, but also boosted demand for PC peripherals. As people realized that working from home wouldn’t be a short-lived fad, many decided to properly equip their home workplace, with secondary monitors among the more sought-after upgrades.

According to IDC, the unique work situation, coupled with the popularity of gaming, has propelled the global PC monitor market to the strongest growth year since the market researcher began tracking the industry in 2008. “Although some geographies have seen life move closer to pre-pandemic levels, ongoing restrictions of varying degrees continued to help funnel consumer budgets to furnish their homes for work or entertainment, even as low office occupancy inhibited commercial monitor spending,” IDC notes.

Thanks to the best fourth quarter since 2011, global PC monitor shipments amounted to 136.6 million last year, up from 126.1 million in 2019. With 26.4 million shipped monitors, Dell was the undisputed market leader, followed by TPV, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. Combined, the top 5 manufacturers accounted for roughly two-thirds of global shipments in 2020.

source statista

Infographic: Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

admin

Greece issues a 30-year bond

admin

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

admin

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna in the works

admin

World Economy to Return to Pre-Pandemic Output in 2021 (infographic)

admin

Unherd: The world’s dangerous dependency on Taiwan for semiconductors – Analysis

admin

Pandemic Accelerates Shift to Online Retail in the US (infographic)

admin

Short-Term Rentals Fall Amid Pandemic Travel Lull (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign