8.9 C
Athens
March 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Βλάσης: Οι χιλιάδες Έλληνες που ζουν στη…

Ηλιόπουλος σε ΣΚΑΪ: «Συνταγογράφηση των τεστ και…

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales…

Twitter at 15 – No Match for…

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted…

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

Πιέσεις στη μετοχή της Volvo έφερε η…

Γερμανικός Τύπος για ελληνικά νησιά: «Ήλιος, θάλασσα…

Σ. Λαβρόφ: Η Μόσχα δεν έχει πλέον…

DW: Ελληνικά νησιά – «Ήλιος, θάλασσα και…

Image default
Greek News

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

The Turkish Lira fell as much as 17% against the dollar in Asian foreign exchange markets on Monday following a shocking decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to oust the central bank governor.

The decision to purge Najib Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, raises concerns that the country will once again follow a path of low-interest rates. Recent policies adopted by the country’s central bank to raise interest rates to combat rising inflation had elevated the currency to a more credible status for trade.

“The optimism was that CBRT was able to keep interest rates high for some time,” Henrik Gullberg of Coex Partners Ltd. told -. “This is ruined now,” he said, adding that the currency could now return to levels it was a year ago.

also read

One refugee injured in Mytilene after knife attack

Naked woman invades TV show live on air (video)

Σχετικα αρθρα

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

admin

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Pandemic Fuels Surge in PC Monitor Sales (infographic)

admin

Twitter at 15 – No Match for Facebook at the Same Age (infographic)

admin

Turkish lira crashes after central banker ousted by Erdogan

admin

Sportswear Giants Go Direct to Consumers (infographic)

admin

Turkey may collect 20 tonnes of gold from jewelers

admin

Greek 30-year bond: Offers close to 20 billion Euros – Interest rate at 1.8%

admin

Greece issues a 30-year bond

admin

Government announces € 2.5 billion Covid-19 support measures for businesses

admin

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna in the works

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign