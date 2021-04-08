11.9 C
Athens
April 8, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΝΔ για σεξουαλικές παρενοχλήσεις στην πρεσβεία Βενεζουέλας:…

Συνάντηση του Τσίπρα με αντιπροσωπεία του προεδρείου…

China First Major Economy to Issue Digital…

Γκουαντανάμο : Ο Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς καλεί τον…

Ρωσία : Ετοιμη για όλα απέναντι στις…

Γαλλία : Πάνω από 10 εκατ. άνθρωποι…

Μάικ Πενς : Υπέγραψε συμβόλαιο εκατομμυρίων για…

Sofagate – Γιούνκερ: H Φον ντερ Λάιεν…

Economist με θέμα: «200 Χρόνια Οικονομικής Επιβίωσης»:…

ΗΠΑ προς ΔΝΤ: Οι μεγάλες οικονομίες οφείλουν…

Image default
Greek News

China First Major Economy to Issue Digital Currency (infographic)

The Chinese government has begun to issue blockchain-powered digital currency to its citizens. The Wall Street Journal reports that 750,000 recipients have been determined by a lottery system and can already spend their digital Yuan in stores and online using a special app.

App-based payments are already very common in Chinese brick-and-mortar businesses, so merchants were quick to adapt to the government’s new offer. Starbucks and McDonald’s are reportedly among those already accepting the digital Yuan, as is the Chinese Communist Party.

Ubiquitous digital payments and tight government surveillance have led to a plethora of payment data already available to Chinese administrators. This knowledge on how people spend money will only grow with the implementation of the digital Yuan, even though the country’s Central Bank has said it will limit traceability and create what it calls “controllable anonymity.” With the launch of the digital currency, every Yuan in circulation will either exist as physical or as digital currency. Analysts expect the Chinese government to raise the amount of digital currency in the future, thereby lowering the amount of physical currency available in the market. Some even think China plans to make all Yuan digital at one point.

China is only the second country and the first major economy to officially launch a blockchain version of its own currency. According to -, the sand dollar of the Bahamas Central Bank launched last year and was already being accepted in stores in the capital Nassau. - identifies four more countries – South Africa, India, Pakistan and Thailand, with concrete plans to launch their own official cryptocurrencies soon. Like some other phone payments, official blockchain currencies have the ability to reach the unbanked, making them interesting for the developing world.

source statista

Infographic: China First Major Economy to Issue Digital Currency | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

LG Drops Out of the Smartphone Race (infographic)

admin

The Most Innovative Economies in the World (infographic)

admin

Bitcoin surges above $60,000 as Coinbase stock market float receives green light from US regulators

admin

Which is the top seling car in Europe?

admin

PM Mitsotakis on National Recovery and Resilience Plan: “It is a huge stake we all must win”

admin

PM Mitsotakis to present NNRP on Wednesday

admin

Volkswagen plans to change name to ‘Voltswagen’ to reflect turn to electric vehicles

admin

The Steep Rise in Global Seaborne Trade (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis: National Recovery Plan to add €60 billion to Greek economy

admin

Intel and Samsung Lead Global Semiconductor Production (infographic)

admin

Global Oil Shipments Depend On Major Chokepoints (infographic)

admin

Mega-deal between Marianna Latsis and GEK Terna in the works

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign