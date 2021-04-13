16.4 C
Athens
April 13, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΠΟΥ : Να σταματήσουν οι πωλήσεις ζωντανών…

Ιταλία : Ιερέας ερωτεύτηκε, ομολόγησε τα αισθήματά…

Το μεγάλο «παζάρι» ΗΠΑ-ΕΕ για Ουκρανία, Αφγανιστάν,…

Ιταλία : Καθηγήτρια υποχρέωσε μαθήτρια να κλείσει…

Εμβόλιο Covid-19 : Η Pfizer «αύξησε κατά…

Μιανμάρ: Ο ΟΗΕ φοβάται ότι στη χώρα…

Δημοσκόπηση GPO: Με 12 μονάδες προηγείται η…

Πιτσιλής: Έρχονται οι προσυμπληρωμένες δηλώσεις ΦΠΑ και…

Έρχονται προσλήψεις έκτακτων γεωπόνων από τον ΕΛΓΑ

Βορίδης σε ΣΚΑΪ 100.3 για ψήφο αποδήμων:…

Image default
Greek News

Minimum wages globally – Where is Greece (infographic)

As the debate in the U.S rumbles on about what the minimum wage should be in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent measures that have hit the country’s economy, the current $7.25 federal minimum wage does not compare favourably to other developed countries.

According to aggregate data, from different sources, Greece has a very poor showing, with the current minimum wage standing at only  3.94 euros per hour.

OECD data shows that the U.S. trails many developed countries in the minimum wage league such as Australia where the rate of pay was $12.60 in 2019 constant prices at purchasing power parity.

While France and Germany are also ahead of the current U.S. federal minimum wage, more than doubling it to $15 per hour would catapult the U.S. to the very top of the OECD’s ranking.

source statista

Infographic: How America's Minimum Wage Compares | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Greek Foreign Minister Dendias reopens consulate in Benghazi (video)

Journalist Enny Mayassi dies at 64

