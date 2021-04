Τους έκανε… Τούρκους ο Δένδιας: Το παρασκήνιο της ρήξης και η «on air» ανάδειξη των προκλήσεων της Άγκυρας

Agreed w/FM @NikosDendias of #Greece to maintain dialogue.

-Discussed outstanding issues, problems of our minority, fight against terrorism, migration and regional issues.

-Expecting more sincere and constructive attitude from Greece. pic.twitter.com/TBVALOOzo3

— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) April 15, 2021