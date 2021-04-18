17.1 C
Athens
April 18, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κόντρα ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – Χαρδαλιά για το διαγωνισμό…

Elon Musk makes more profit from bitcoin…

Επίθεση με ρουκέτες σε αεροπορική βάση στο…

Αυστρία : Πιέζει να ανοίξει η «ευρωπαϊκή…

Το τρυφερό φιλί της Μίντλεντον στον Κάρολο…

Ρωσία – Τσεχία : Στο ρωσικό ΥΠΕΞ…

Ελισάβετ : Η πρώτη δημόσια εμφάνιση μετά…

Εμβόλιο Johnson & Johnson: Την Τρίτη οι…

7evenkill: Τα Tesla που βασίζονται σε ονόματα…

Ναβάλνι : Αυστηρή προειδοποίηση προς τη Ρωσία…

Image default
Greek News

Elon Musk makes more profit from bitcoin than Tesla sales

Tesla has made roughly $1 billion in paper profits from its investment into bitcoin, according to Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

The company is “on a trajectory to make more from its Bitcoin investments than profits from selling its EV (electric vehicle) cars in all of 2020,” Ives estimated in a note published Saturday.

Earlier this month, the U.S. electric carmaker disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.”

The purchase was made some time in January, the company said without disclosing when or at what price it bought bitcoin for. It’s unclear if Tesla has sold any of the bitcoin yet.

Bitcoin has seen a huge rally this year, touching fresh record highs regularly. Bitcoin’s market value topped $1 trillion for the first time last week, and the cryptocurrency is up 94% year-to-date.

source cnbc.com

also read

TUI Austria: Greece the most popular destination for summer 2021

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Electric Cars Boost Metal Demand (infographic)

admin

Athens accounts for almost 50% of economic activity in Greece, the second in the world, OECD reports

admin

Financial Times: EU fund gives “Greece 2.0” chance to reset economic model

admin

Minimum wages globally – Where is Greece (infographic)

admin

Greeks in Foreign Cockpits

admin

Greek shipowner Ioannis Angelicoussis passes away at 73

admin

China First Major Economy to Issue Digital Currency (infographic)

admin

LG Drops Out of the Smartphone Race (infographic)

admin

The Most Innovative Economies in the World (infographic)

admin

Bitcoin surges above $60,000 as Coinbase stock market float receives green light from US regulators

admin

Which is the top seling car in Europe?

admin

PM Mitsotakis on National Recovery and Resilience Plan: “It is a huge stake we all must win”

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign