18.5 C
Athens
April 22, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Προανακριτική – Νικολάου: Γνώρισα τον Νίκο Παππά…

Βλάσης: Αύξηση των περιφερειακών ενισχύσεων με το…

Ένταση στις σχέσεις Κίνας – Αυστραλίας

Ρωσία: Περίπου 1.800 συλληφθέντες στις διαδηλώσεις υπέρ…

Νότια Κορέα: Σύζυγος πρέσβη χαστούκισε πωλήτρια σε…

Κλιματική αλλαγή: Το 2020 ήταν η θερμότερη…

Κοροναϊός: Η Ινδία σπάει κάθε ρεκόρ σε…

Γεννηματά: Επιστολή στον πρωθυπουργό και σε αρχηγούς…

Θεοχάρης: Αμέσως μετά τους ευπαθείς ξεκινά ο…

Θεσσαλονίκη: Με το AstraZeneca εμβολιάστηκε ο Ζέρβας…

Image default
Greek News

PM Mitsotakis announces 5 tax exemptions

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced five tax and insurance exemptions for employees and companies during a teleconference meeting on the restart of the Greek economy.

“The government has shown that its consistent priority is to reduce taxes before, during, and after the pandemic. And our first concern after the fight against the health crisis is the rapid recovery of the economy and for this purpose, we are announcing today five measures which will be the basis, the foundation, for the decisive return. And they will enable companies that have suffered damage during the pandemic to be able to return to a positive sign again.”

More specifically he said that the tax advance for all individuals in business will be cut from 100% to 55% – on a permanent basis,

  • Secondly. The tax advance is reduced – again on a permanent basis – for legal persons and legal entities from 100% to 80% from 2022. For this year, however, it is reduced even more, to 70%.
  • Thirdly. The tax rate of all legal persons and all legal entities is reduced on a permanent basis from 2022, ie for the tax year of ‘21, from 24% to 22%.
  • Fourth. The reduction by 3 percentage points of the insurance contributions of private-sector employees for 2022 is extended.
  • Fifth, the suspension of the special solidarity contribution to the private sector for the year 2022 is being extended

Σχετικα αρθρα

Netflix Subscriber Growth Slows After Pandemic Boost (infographic)

admin

The Most Innovative Companies Over Time (infographic)

admin

China didn’t become more Western, the West is becoming more Chinese – Analysis

admin

Elon Musk makes more profit from bitcoin than Tesla sales

admin

Electric Cars Boost Metal Demand (infographic)

admin

Athens accounts for almost 50% of economic activity in Greece, the second in the world, OECD reports

admin

Financial Times: EU fund gives “Greece 2.0” chance to reset economic model

admin

Minimum wages globally – Where is Greece (infographic)

admin

Greeks in Foreign Cockpits

admin

Greek shipowner Ioannis Angelicoussis passes away at 73

admin

China First Major Economy to Issue Digital Currency (infographic)

admin

LG Drops Out of the Smartphone Race (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign