April 26, 2021
Greek News

The cities building the most skyscrapers (infographic)

In 2019, an impressive 126 buildings of 200 meters and higher were completed worldwide according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. Asian countries were leading skyscraper construction with China at the top of the rankings for the last 24 years. Last year, China managed 56 completions, though that marks a decline on its 2018 total. For the fourth year in a row, Shenzhen city recorded the world’s largest number of completions of 200-meter-plus skyscrapers – 15. That’s more than the entire U.S. total for 2019. The tallest completed building in 2018 was the Tianjin CTF Finance Centre at 530 meters high.

source statista

Infographic: The Cities Building The Most Skyscrapers | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

