21.1 C
Athens
April 28, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Φάουτσι: Αποτύχαμε στην Ινδία – Δεν αποτρέψαμε…

Ινδία: «Έχασα το αγέννητο παιδί και τη…

ΕΕ: Ξεκίνησε η εξέταση προσφυγής εις βάρος…

Κοροναϊός: Πόσο επικίνδυνη είναι η ινδική μετάλλαξη;

Ισπανία: Έστειλαν επιστολή με σφαίρες σε πολιτικό…

Pfizer: Ίσως εντός του 2021 το χάπι…

Γεωργαντάς: Σήμερα ξεπερνάμε τους 3.000.000 εμβολιασμούς

Ο κ. Θ.Σκυλακάκης κατέθεσε το «Ελλάδα 2.0»…

Brexit: Υπερψηφίστηκε η συμφωνία από το Ευρωπαϊκό…

Έρχεται «κύμα» ανατιμήσεων στο ράφι

Image default
Greek News

Greece formally submits national recovery plan to EU

Greece formally submitted its national recovery plan to the European Union on Tuesday, hoping for a boost to economic growth by as much as seven percentage points over the next six years, the government’s spokeswoman said.

Under the multi-billion euro coronavirus recovery package agreed by European Union leaders last year, Athens is to get 18.2 billion euros ($21.96 billion) in grants and 13 billion euros in cheap loans over the coming years, equal to about 16% of its gross domestic product.

See Also:

Breath-taking photos from “Iniochos 21”: The Israeli Air Force flying low! (17 photos)

Turkey is Europe’s 2nd Worst Human Rights Violator in 2020 (infographic)

It is expected to get added leverage from the private sector via equity capital and loans, meaning total funds for investments will be increased to nearly 60 billion euros.

Read more: -

Σχετικα αρθρα

How Productive is an Hour of Work (where is Greece)? (infographic)

admin

The cities building the most skyscrapers (infographic)

admin

ELSTAT revises surplus down – Deficit at 9.7% in 2020

admin

PM Mitsotakis announces 5 tax exemptions

admin

Netflix Subscriber Growth Slows After Pandemic Boost (infographic)

admin

The Most Innovative Companies Over Time (infographic)

admin

China didn’t become more Western, the West is becoming more Chinese – Analysis

admin

Elon Musk makes more profit from bitcoin than Tesla sales

admin

Electric Cars Boost Metal Demand (infographic)

admin

Athens accounts for almost 50% of economic activity in Greece, the second in the world, OECD reports

admin

Financial Times: EU fund gives “Greece 2.0” chance to reset economic model

admin

Minimum wages globally – Where is Greece (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign