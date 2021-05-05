22.9 C
Image default
Greek News

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

Organised beaches in Greece will open n Saturday, May 8, as the easing up of the Covid-19 measures is taking gradual effect for a return to normalcy.

According to sources who spoke to protothema.gr, the organised beaches throughout the country are expected to start operating from next Saturday, May 8, after the “green light” was given today by the Infectious Diseases Committee in the relevant request submitted by the Development and Investment.

Two days later, on Monday, May 10, the private education schools will resume operation for the preparation of senior high school students in view of the pan-Hellenic entry exams, according to the proposal of the Committee that was accepted by the government today.

As far as retail is concerned, from May 15, according to today’s decisions, the click away and click inside methods of buying will be scrapped, as the relevant request submitted by the Ministry of Development and Investment was also accepted.

One week earlier, on May 10, there will be a relaxation in the restriction that applies to gatherings in large stores, over 500 sq.m. According to the new decision, the restriction in stores over 500 sq.m. will be to 1 person per 50 sqm, from 1 per 100 sqm that is currently active.

