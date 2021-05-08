28.4 C
Athens
May 8, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Συνελήφθη ο υπουργός Οικονομικών του Κατάρ –…

Αφγανιστάν: Έκρηξη κοντά σε σχολείο με 25…

2021: Year of the Cryptocurrency (infographic)

Πόρτο: Εγκρίθηκε από τους 27 η διακήρυξη

Αυστρία: Η ΜΚΟ «Παιδικά Χωριά SOS» ερευνά…

Πέθανε ο πρώην βουλευτής του ΠΑΣΟΚ Θεόδωρος…

Μητσοτάκης: Υπέρ της άρσης των πνευματικών δικαιωμάτων…

Χαρδαλιάς: Την Δευτέρα θα εισηγηθώ την αναστολή…

Κίνα- SSE: Εβδομαδιαία αύξηση 5,1% στον δείκτη…

Spiegel: «Παράνομες οι απελάσεις-εξπρές στην Ελλάδα»

Image default
Greek News

2021: Year of the Cryptocurrency (infographic)

Dogecoin may have been grabbing the headlines over the past few weeks, but it’s not just been an astonishing year of growth for what started out as a meme – 2021 is fast turning into the year of the cryptocurrency.

As this infographic shows, when comparing the 7-day average price with CoinDesk data from the end of 2020 to the most recent period in 2021, there has so far been very strong growth in value for a number of the higher-profile cryptocurrencies. There have of course been fluctuations between January and May, some quite wild, but the overall trend for these coins, and plenty of others too, has been firmly upwards.

Despite having the lowest value of all currencies featured here, those aforementioned headlines have certainly been justified by astonishing growth of 7,555 percent up to May 4. Maker, currently valued at around $6,000 compared to Dogecoin’s 55 cents, has seen a price increase of 760 percent having hovered below the $600 mark up to the end of last year.

It’s a similar story for the other currencies here, including the most valuable crypto in the world, Bitcoin. Its explosion in value in 2021 can find its roots in October 2020, therefore the growth we see in this focus on 2021 is only really the tip of the iceberg. When counting from the first 7 days of October, Bitcoin has since grown by 426 percent.

source statista

Infographic: 2021: Year of the Cryptocurrency | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

admin

Greek state goes to markets – €14-bln offers for 5-year bond

admin

YouTube’s Ad Business Is Almost Matching Netflix in Revenue (infographic)

admin

S&P Ratings Agency upgrades Greek banks

admin

Greece formally submits national recovery plan to EU

admin

How Productive is an Hour of Work (where is Greece)? (infographic)

admin

The cities building the most skyscrapers (infographic)

admin

ELSTAT revises surplus down – Deficit at 9.7% in 2020

admin

PM Mitsotakis announces 5 tax exemptions

admin

Netflix Subscriber Growth Slows After Pandemic Boost (infographic)

admin

The Most Innovative Companies Over Time (infographic)

admin

China didn’t become more Western, the West is becoming more Chinese – Analysis

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign