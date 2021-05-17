24.5 C
Athens
May 17, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Αναβάλλεται και πάλι το Παγκόσμιο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ

AT&T announces $43 billion deal to merge…

Ινδία: «Απειροελάχιστα» τα περιστατικά θρόμβωσης σε σύνολο…

Τζένιφερ Ψάκι: «Εγκαταλείπει» τον Μπάιντεν η Ελληνίδα…

Γερμανία: Στήριξη στον Νετανιάχου – Καταδίκη της…

Moulin Rouge, Crazy Horse, Lido, Michou: Τα…

ΗΠΑ: Το Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο με συντηρητική πλειοψηφία…

Ερντογάν: «Ούτε συζήτηση» για απόσυρση του στρατού…

Οι Βρετανοί δεν φοβούνται να ταξιδέψουν στις…

WarnerMedia και Discovery ενώνονται απέναντι στο Netflix…

Image default
Greek News

AT&T announces $43 billion deal to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery

Telecom giant AT&T announced Monday a deal to combine its content unit WarnerMedia with Discovery, paving the way for one of Hollywood’s biggest studios to compete with media giants Netflix and Disney.

Under the agreement, AT&T will unwind its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which closed just under three years ago, and form a new media company with Discovery. The deal would create a new business, separate from AT&T, that could be valued at as much as $150 billion, including debt, according to The Financial Times.

AT&T said it would receive an aggregate amount of $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt. AT&T shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company, while Discovery shareholders would own 29%, it added.

source cnbc.com

also read

Greek man, 35, suffers second blood clot in days after taking AstraZeneca vaccine

Greece eyes “Iron Dome” defence system for protection of Aegean islands (video)

Σχετικα αρθρα

Economics Professor: UFOs could be a big deal for the economy

admin

The oldest depiction of Jesus Christ and of the Crucifixion is located in Mount Sinai Monastery

admin

China Is the World’s Manufacturing Superpower (infographic)

admin

SpaceX accepts Dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year

admin

European Commission approves € 500m for Greek food service sector

admin

FT: Greek GDP estimated to rise substantially Finance Houses say

admin

Which Greek company saw its profits skyrocket by 649%?

admin

2021: Year of the Cryptocurrency (infographic)

admin

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

admin

Greek state goes to markets – €14-bln offers for 5-year bond

admin

YouTube’s Ad Business Is Almost Matching Netflix in Revenue (infographic)

admin

S&P Ratings Agency upgrades Greek banks

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign