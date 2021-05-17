24.5 C
Athens
May 17, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

«Σχέδιο Ελλάδα+» : Όλη η πρόταση Τσίπρα…

The Lamborghinis sold in Greece amid the…

ΠΟΥ για Μεσανατολικό: Επιτακτική η προστασία των…

ΗΠΑ: «Ναι» από την κυβέρνηση Μπάιντεν στην…

Υπουργείο Εσωτερικών: Ολοκληρώθηκαν οι εξετάσεις απόκτησης Πιστοποιητικού…

Γεννηματά: Να μην επαναληφθούν τα λάθη της…

ΥΠΟΙΚ: Νέα μέτρα διευκόλυνσης για τις ΜμΕ-δικαιούχους του «ΓΕΦΥΡΑ…

Τσίπρας: Οι πόροι του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης είναι…

Τσίπρας: Η παρουσίαση της «εναλλακτικής» πρότασης του…

Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ αντιπροτείνει το ΕΛΛΑΔΑ+ στο κυβερνητικό…

Image default
Greek News

The Lamborghinis sold in Greece amid the Covid-19 lockdown (photos)

More than 500 very supercars and limousines were sold in the Greek market in the first four months amid the coronavirus and restrictive measures.

As shown in the official data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) in the first four months an average of 3 Ferraris, more than 52 Porsches, and almost one Lamborghini were sold per month and many other expensive models of other automakers.

At the same time and according to newsauto.gr, another 3 Lamborghinis, 2 Bentley,s and 3 Audi e-Tron have been ordered!

Many of the supercars that have been sold in Greece are imported used cars but according to information from Newsauto.gr they are exhibition models with license plates with zero kilometers or have recorded a few kilometers.

In May, according to exclusive information from Newsauto.gr, after 6 years, a brand new Lamborghini Aventador was sold in Greece, which has already been acquired by its new owner…

However, apart from the brand new Lamborghini Aventador that was delivered in May over the last four months, an additional 5 lucky owners acquired their own Lamborghini without further information about the models.

Apart from the supercars, however, it seems that 4 Greeks wanted to move around in real luxury, as 2 Bentleys and 2 Rolls-Royces were sold.

However, the brand with the highest sales among sports cars was Porsche as in the four months it seems that 210 models were sold to Greek consumers while very close is Telsa with 204 cars.

Also, in the first four months, there were also 1 Alpine, 3 Aston Martin, 1 Lotus, and 4 Maserati sold.

also read

Greece eyes “Iron Dome” defence system for protection of Aegean islands (video)

Why are women attracted to deep-voiced men? (video)

Σχετικα αρθρα

AT&T announces $43 billion deal to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery

admin

Economics Professor: UFOs could be a big deal for the economy

admin

The oldest depiction of Jesus Christ and of the Crucifixion is located in Mount Sinai Monastery

admin

China Is the World’s Manufacturing Superpower (infographic)

admin

SpaceX accepts Dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year

admin

European Commission approves € 500m for Greek food service sector

admin

FT: Greek GDP estimated to rise substantially Finance Houses say

admin

Which Greek company saw its profits skyrocket by 649%?

admin

2021: Year of the Cryptocurrency (infographic)

admin

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

admin

Greek state goes to markets – €14-bln offers for 5-year bond

admin

YouTube’s Ad Business Is Almost Matching Netflix in Revenue (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign