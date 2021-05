Μεσανατολικό: Δίχως τέλος η αιματοχυσία στη Γάζα – Πάνω από 220 οι νεκροί του νέου κύκλου βίας

Suzy Eshkuntana, aged 6, woke up alone in Gaza’s largest hospital where she was rushed by rescuers from the rubble of her home, which was wrecked by a pre-dawn Israeli strike that killed her mother and all four of her siblings https://t.co/uHhgJ6FixW pic.twitter.com/GfGqbYZD7N

— - (@-) May 17, 2021