Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: «Εξαιρετικά θετική εξέλιξη» η συμφωνία για το ψηφιακό πιστοποιητικό Covid-19   

«Η σημερινή προσωρινή συμφωνία για το Ψηφιακό Πιστοποιητικό COVID-19 της ΕΕ είναι μια εξαιρετικά θετική εξέλιξη» σημείωσε ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης σε ανάρτησή του στο Twitter.
Ο πρωθυπουργός επισήμανε ακόμη ότι «η Ελλάδα υπήρξε ισχυρός υποστηρικτής από την αρχή, καθώς θα διευκολύνει την ελεύθερη κυκλοφορία εντός της ΕΕ και θα συμβάλει στις προσπάθειες οικονομικής ανάκαμψης”.
Today’s provisional agreement on the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate is an extremely positive development. Greece has been a strong advocate for it from the outset, as it will facilitate the freedom of movement within the EU and contribute to the efforts for economic recovery.
Η ανάρτηση του πρωθυπουργού έχει ως εξής:
