May 21, 2021
Γεραπετρίτης: Ας είμαστε κοινοβουλευτικά ώριμοι για κάποιες…

Απίστευτη δήλωση ισραηλινού διπλωμάτη: Η Χαμάς, όπως…

Μητσοτάκης: Επικοινωνία με τον πρόεδρο της Βουλγαρίας…

Non paper ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για την υπόθεση Καλογρίτσα:…

Στη Νέα Υόρκη ανοίγει το πρώτο Google…

Attica Bank: Στήριξη πολύ μικρών επιχειρήσεων και…

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Εκκρεμεί η εξέταση 4.310 αιτήσεων για…

Ισραήλ: Τέσσερις ρουκέτες από το Λίβανο κατευθύνθηκαν…

Ανω των 4 δισ. ευρώ φέτος οι…

Ποιοι δικαιούνται «αυξημένη αποζημίωση ειδικού σκοπού»

Ευρώπη

Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: «Εξαιρετικά θετική εξέλιξη» η συμφωνία για το ψηφιακό πιστοποιητικό Covid-19   

«Η σημερινή προσωρινή συμφωνία για το Ψηφιακό Πιστοποιητικό COVID-19 της ΕΕ είναι μια εξαιρετικά θετική εξέλιξη» σημείωσε ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης σε ανάρτησή του στο Twitter.


Ο πρωθυπουργός επισήμανε ακόμη ότι «η Ελλάδα υπήρξε ισχυρός υποστηρικτής από την αρχή, καθώς θα διευκολύνει την ελεύθερη κυκλοφορία εντός της ΕΕ και θα συμβάλει στις προσπάθειες οικονομικής ανάκαμψης”.

Today’s provisional agreement on the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate is an extremely positive development. Greece has been a strong advocate for it from the outset, as it will facilitate the freedom of movement within the EU and contribute to the efforts for economic recovery.

— Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) May 20, 2021

Η ανάρτηση του πρωθυπουργού έχει ως εξής:

“Today’s provisional agreement on the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate is an extremely positive development. Greece has been a strong advocate for it from the outset, as it will facilitate the freedom of movement within the EU and contribute to the efforts for economic recovery”.

  • ΕΕ: Εμβόλιο, τεστ ή αντισώματα οι προϋποθέσεις για το «Ευρωπαϊκό Ψηφιακό Πιστοποιητικό Covid»

