Greek economy: The book of offers for the new 10-year bond has opened

The Greek government is looking for a new injection of liquidity as it seeks to raise about 2 billion euros from the markets, with the financial experts stating, however, that ideally it would like to raise about 2.5 billion euros.

According to information, the interest rate will be set close to 0.90%.

Today, the yield of the Greek 10-year is around 0.850%, while the spread against the German 10-year is at 108.5 basis points, at the lowest level since 2008.

