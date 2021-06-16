26.9 C
Athens
June 16, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Norway not ready to let go of…

Βρετανία: Ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον αποκαλούσε τον υπουργό…

Προς κατάργηση από τον Ιούλιο η υποχρέωση…

Αύξηση της απόλυτης φτώχειας στην Ιταλία

Lamda: Στο Ελληνικό Δημόσιο τα πρώτα 300…

Πράσινη επανάσταση Λοβέρδου για ηγεσία ΚΙΝΑΛ: Με…

Μητσοτάκης: Διμερείς σχέσεις και συνεργασία στην ατζέντα…

ΝΔ: Αυτά είναι τα 10+1 fake news…

Συνάντηση Μπάιντεν – Πούτιν: Γιατί κράτησε λιγότερο…

Euro 2020: Στο Μπακού ο Ερντογάν για…

Image default
Greek News

Norway not ready to let go of oil, gas in push for greener energy

Norway is betting on hydrogen and offshore wind for its energy transition but will continue to extract oil and gas until 2050 and beyond, the outgoing centre-right government said as it presented its long-term energy strategy on Friday.

Europe’s second largest oil and gas producer will continue to hold regular licensing rounds, offering exploration acreage to energy firms, the government said.

Norway’s vow to keep producing oil comes as energy firms come under growing investor pressure to shift away from fossil fuels, highlighted by a Dutch court ordering Shell to move more aggressively on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

It also runs counter to an appeal from the world’s top energy body, the International Energy Agency (IEA), to stop investing in new oil and gas projects by next year.

See Also:

“Rosetta Stone” of the internet could help researchers finally solve puzzle of ancient Minoan language

The government anticipates oil and gas extraction, which made Norway one of the world’s wealthiest nations, will naturally decline by 65% by 2050.

“We will facilitate a future-oriented Norwegian oil and gas industry capable of delivering production with low emissions within the framework of our climate policy,” Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru told a news conference.

Read more: -

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greek exports to Saudi Arabia up by 107%

admin

Where Investors Earned The Most From Bitcoin In 2020 (infographic)

admin

Greece: The application that shows the zone prices for each property is now available

admin

Greek economy: The book of offers for the new 10-year bond has opened

admin

Greece: Huge subsidy for the acquisition of electric taxis

admin

Global Corporation Tax Levels In Perspective (infographic)

admin

To the Moon! And Back? (infographic)

admin

Fair market value up by 40% on property prices

admin

The Rise and Fall and Rise and Fall of Bitcoin (infographic)

admin

EC approves €800 million for support of the Greek tourism sector

admin

Maternity Leave – The Best Countries for Women (infographic)

admin

Philip Morris International and Papastratos S.A. – Leaders in sustainable development

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign