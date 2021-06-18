Visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to TeamViewer in Ioannina

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the TeamViewer Innovation and Development Center in Ioannina.

TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil, CTO Mike Eissele and Philipp Deutscher, the VP Engineering who heads the Greek team, welcomed the Prime Minister to the center to discuss his importance to TeamViewer globally and to show him how quickly and well The Hub has been developed since its official opening in January 2020.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “TeamViewer’s decision to invest in Greece as a key hub for Innovation and Development, confirms our continued investment in the digital transformation of Greece. We are fast becoming a benchmark for some of the world’s leading technology and software companies, and the work being done at this Center is cutting-edge. Today I got to know some of the great software engineers working here. Most are graduates of the region who are now taking advantage of their potential here in Greece and talented engineers who have chosen to come from abroad and work here, due to the opportunities that Greece now offers them. Ioannina seeks to become a key pillar of our modern economy and we will continue to invest”.

TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil said: “TeamViewer has evolved into a truly global technology player in recent years – focusing on solutions to digitize the entire customer value chain across industries. However, we compete with the smartest talents in software engineering worldwide. The area around Ioannina hosts many technology companies and many university graduates in the field of computer science and software development. This makes the city a very attractive place for us. We are very happy with the development of our center in Ioannina and we look forward to developing it further in the future”.