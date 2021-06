Κουρωνοϊός – Φον ντερ Λάιεν: Ως το τέλος της εβδομάδας θα έχει εμβολιαστεί το 60% των Ευρωπαίων πολιτών

Our 🇪🇺 vaccination strategy is delivering, with 60% of adults in the EU having received at least one dose.

But we need to remain vigilant, as variants spread rapidly.

Full vaccination protects against variants, so we need to speed up vaccination even more. https://t.co/T1R3Qtt2oM

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 25, 2021