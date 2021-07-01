32.9 C
Greek News

Justin Bieber’s little ‘Greek Odyssey’ posts equal to €10 million promotion campaign for tourism (photos)

Surrounded by the incredible Cycladic colours, Justin Bieber cannot hide his enthusiasm about his little Greek Odyssey. But apart from his enjoyment of the beauties of the islands and the tasty delicacies he and his wife Hailey are experiencing, the megastar has contributed an incredible €10 million worth of publicity to the country’s tourism industry, according to experts in Digital Marketing.

Through his posts to his 180 million followers on Instagram, Bieber, who is island hopping between Milos, Paros and Mykonos in a 55-meter yacht he is renting for 250,000 euros a week, is boosting the country’s major economic sector, tourism, at a time when Greece is trying to regain the lost ground created by the months-long lockdown.

According to the CEO of Citrine Information Technology, Diamantis Kitridis, the total value of the singer’s posts, which are promoting the Greek islands, reaches the amount of €10 million, with the value of each post estimated at €780,000.

“Considering that during his stay until today he has uploaded 12 posts on his account, he boosted the total cost around 10 million euros, an amount corresponding to a possible paid promotion campaign of Greece abroad for the same number of social media likes,” Kitridis explained to protothema.gr.

“In the marketing and entertainment industry there have always been so-called ambassadors, influencers and celebrities,” he said, referring to Bieber’s influence on the global public.

 

 

