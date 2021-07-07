Ένοπλος εισέβαλε σε τράπεζα στην Ρωσία και κρατά τρία άτομα ομήρους, όπως μεταδίδουν Ρώσικα ΜΜΕ.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ο άνδρας μπήκε σε γραφεία της τράπεζας Sberbank, και κρατά τους ομήρους στον πρώτο όροφο, από τους 5 συνολικά που έχει το κτίριο.

Περίπου 50 άνθρωποι έχουν ήδη εγκαταλείψει το κτίριο, και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει αστυνομικοί.

An assailant has taken 3 people hostage at a Sberbank branch in Tyumen, Siberia this morning, threatening to blow the place up and demanding 15 million rubles as ransom, RIA reports citing law enforcement. The building housing the branch has been evacuated https://t.co/V0yCMQ1ZIM

