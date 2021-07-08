33.1 C
Athens
July 8, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Διοικητικό πρόστιμο 50.000 ευρώ σε τράπεζα για…

Διαβεβαιώσεις Σταϊκούρα για εξέταση καταγγελιών περί πλειστηριασμών…

Πελώνη: Ας μη μιλάει ο Τσίπρας για…

Πελώνη προς Αλέξη Τσίπρα : «Σας συνιστούμε…

Καταγγελία Βερβεσού για πλειστηριασμούς α' κατοικίας ευάλωτων…

Τσίπρας: Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης δεν διαθέτει σχέδιο…

Διαβεβαιώσεις Σταϊκούρα για εξέταση καταγγελιών περί πλειστηριασμών…

European Central Bank sets new inflation target…

Πασίγνωστη YouTuber έδειξε βίντεο με ομαδικό βιασμό…

Βρετανία: Αναβάλλονται χειρουργεία λόγω έξαρσης κρουσμάτων –…

Image default
Greek News

European Central Bank sets new inflation target at 2%

The European Central Bank set a new inflation target on Thursday after an 18-month strategy review, hoping to bolster its credibility after undershooting its current objective for nearly a decade.

In a widely expected decision, foreshadowed by policymakers, the ECB set its inflation target at 2% in the medium term, ditching a previous formulation for “below but close to 2%,” which created an impression the euro zone’s central bank worried more about price growth above its target than below it.

Although the ECB said its target would be symmetric, it made no specific reference to tolerating an inflation overshoot after long periods of ultra-low price growth, a possible disappointment for investors who were looking for such a commitment that would ensure stimulus well into the recovery.

“The Governing Council’s commitment to this target is symmetric,” the ECB said. “Symmetry means that the Governing Council considers negative and positive deviations from this target as equally undesirable.”

The first strategy review since 2003 was among ECB President Christine Lagarde’s top priorities and the project was launched immediately after she took over leading the bank from Mario Draghi in late 2019.

source -.com

also read

The Most Expensive Influence on Instagram (infographic)

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Amazon’s Incredible Long-Term Growth (infographic)

admin

Bank of America – Real Estate is still recovering in Greece

admin

2021 Is Set To Be Another Grim Year For Global Tourism, UN report says (infographic)

admin

Reuters: Shipping, heating and cars targeted in EU carbon market revamp

admin

Justin Bieber’s little ‘Greek Odyssey’ posts equal to €10 million promotion campaign for tourism (photos)

admin

ESM returns €644.42 profits of Greek bonds

admin

PM Mistotakis talks with Pfizer head Bourla at SEV meeting (video)

admin

Nike Still on Top of the Sneaker World (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis signs contract for €1.2 billion Athens Metro Line 4 project

admin

Visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to TeamViewer in Ioannina

admin

Where the Rich Park Their Money (infographic)

admin

Pandemic-Fueled Bicycle Boom Coasts Into 2021 (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign