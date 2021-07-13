30.6 C
Athens
July 13, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Συγκροτείται το Συμβούλιο Καταδυτικού Τουρισμού

Το ξίφος, η πουλάδα και οι νέοι…

Μιχαηλίδου-ΣΚΑΪ:Ο εργοδότης ελέγχει ποιος έχει εμβολιαστεί-Όσοι βγουν…

Πελώνη σε ΣΚΑΪ 100,3: Εθνική ανάγκη ο…

Βουλγαρία: οι εκλογές δεν έβαλαν τέλος στην…

Γαλλία: Οι αρχές επέβαλαν πρόστιμο 500 εκατ.…

Παναμάς: «Ναι» στο εμβολίου της Pfizer για…

Βρετανία: Να ταυτοποιηθούν όσοι επιτέθηκαν ρατσιστικά στους…

Πόσες από τις εισηγμένες θα εφαρμόσουν το…

Κίνα: Πατέρας σμίγει ξανά με τον γιο…

Image default
Greek News

Chinese Companies Are Aiming at Wall Street (infographic)

The number of Chinese and Hongkongese companies going public in the United States has been consistently high in recent years, as data by Renaissance Capital shows. 2021 is bound to set another record as 24 companies have hit Wall Street in only the first quarter, in line with the recent IPO boom that has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 30, Chinese ride-hailing provider Didi debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, earning $4.4 billion at a valuation of $68 billion. The IPO was the second biggest ever of a Chinese firm in the U.S. after the blockbuster offering of Alibaba in 2014. The e-commerce giant earned $21.8 billion in the IPO, making 2014 the year with the most funds raised by Chinese companies by far. 2010 saw the most Chinese companies’ IPOs on Wall Street – 40 -, but back then, only a meager $3.9 billion were raised, according to Renaissance Capital.

Despite the current IPO rush, it’s unclear if any of the two records will be broken in 2021. SPAC IPOs have traditionally not been counted by Renaissance. As a record number of these IPOs have been taken place in 2021 some companies and funds might be lost in the count.

source statista

Infographic: Chinese Companies Are Aiming at Wall Street | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

The first Greek Energy Competence Center at NTUA-ICCS

admin

Record exports for Greece in first 5 months of 2021

admin

Which Countries Have The Most Crypto ATMs? (infographic)

admin

New trading “slap” of Saudi Arabia to Turkey

admin

European Central Bank sets new inflation target at 2%

admin

Amazon’s Incredible Long-Term Growth (infographic)

admin

Bank of America – Real Estate is still recovering in Greece

admin

2021 Is Set To Be Another Grim Year For Global Tourism, UN report says (infographic)

admin

Reuters: Shipping, heating and cars targeted in EU carbon market revamp

admin

Justin Bieber’s little ‘Greek Odyssey’ posts equal to €10 million promotion campaign for tourism (photos)

admin

ESM returns €644.42 profits of Greek bonds

admin

PM Mistotakis talks with Pfizer head Bourla at SEV meeting (video)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign