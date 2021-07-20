$98 billion was wiped off as Bitcoin drops below $30,000

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since Jun. 22 dragging other digital coins lower.

About $98 billion was wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market in 24 hours as of 12:29 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin was down more than 6% while ether fell nearly 9% and XRP tanked almost 10%, according to CoinDesk data.

The plunge in bitcoin came after a big sell-off in global stock markets. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since last October.

“There’s been a broad sell-off in global markets, risk assets are down across the board,” Annabelle Huang, partner at cryptocurrency financial services firm Amber Group, said.

There are “concerns of the quality and strength of economic recovery” and “broader risk assets turned weaker including high yields,” Huang said. “Coupled with recent BTC (bitcoin) weakness, this just sent crypto market down further.”

