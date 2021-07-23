Eurobank buys 9.9% stake in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus

Eurobank acquired a 9.9% share of the share capital of Hellenic Bank of Cyprus through the acquisition of 40,800 shares of Third Point Hellenic Recovery Fund, LP, while it is expected to acquire the remaining 2.7% held by the fund after the relevant supervisory approvals.

After the completion of the deal, the share of Eurobank in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus will rise to 12.6% making it the fourth-largest shareholder of the bank.

Based on the data announced on the Cypriot stock exchange, the transaction price amounted to €32.6 million.

