29.8 C
Athens
July 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΟΗΕ – UNESCO: Προς διπλό «ράπισμα» σε…

Τουρκία: Πλοιάριο με 45 μετανάστες βυθίστηκε ανοικτά…

Κίνα: 51 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες…

Γερμανία: Ρεπόρτερ πασαλείβεται με λάσπες για να…

Κυπριακό: Ο Αναστασιάδης ζήτησε ισχυρή αντίδραση της…

Μητσοτάκης σε πρόεδρο Eurogroup: Στόχος μας μια…

Χρ. Σταϊκούρας: Με αξιοσημείωτη αντοχή η ελληνική…

Τσίπρας: Κάλεσμα σε Μητσοτάκη για την παραμονή…

ΟΗΕ: Νέο προσχέδιο για τα Βαρώσια –…

Eurobank buys 9.9% stake in Hellenic Bank…

Image default
Greek News

Eurobank buys 9.9% stake in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus

Eurobank acquired a 9.9% share of the share capital of Hellenic Bank of Cyprus through the acquisition of 40,800 shares of Third Point Hellenic Recovery Fund, LP, while it is expected to acquire the remaining 2.7% held by the fund after the relevant supervisory approvals.

After the completion of the deal, the share of Eurobank in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus will rise to 12.6% making it the fourth-largest shareholder of the bank.

Based on the data announced on the Cypriot stock exchange, the transaction price amounted to €32.6 million.

also read

An additional €100 million from the EU to strengthen the Greek public health system

Citizens from 4 more countries allowed to enter Greece

Σχετικα αρθρα

Bill Gates and George Soros reportedly team to buy UK Coronavirus Testing Company

admin

Covid-19 lockdown and curfew to be lifted in Mykonos

admin

$98 billion was wiped off as Bitcoin drops below $30,000

admin

IMF: Growth of 3.3% this year for Greece & jump to 5.4% for 2022

admin

Eurostat: Poverty risk in the EU – Where is Greece (infographic)

admin

Ferry connection of Piraeus with Limassol

admin

Where is Pensioner Poverty the Most Prevalent? (infographic)

admin

ECB to launch digital Euro currency

admin

Pandemic debt settlement plan to be extended beyond 48 installments, Greek Finance Minister says

admin

Chinese Companies Are Aiming at Wall Street (infographic)

admin

The first Greek Energy Competence Center at NTUA-ICCS

admin

Record exports for Greece in first 5 months of 2021

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign