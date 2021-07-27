29.6 C
Athens
July 27, 2021
Greek News

Recovery Fund: Signatures for the first 17.8 billion Euros

The Financing Agreement for Greece was signed this morning in Brussels by the European Commission, which concerns the aid of 17.8 billion Euros that Greece has requested in the framework of the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan “Greece 2.0”.

The agreement concerns the first 13,515,279,418 Euros. The disposal of the remaining aid will take place after the planned revision of 2023.

In the next few days the process of signing the loan agreement is expected to be completed which concerns very low interest rate.

The agreement was signed by the European Commissioner for Finance Mr. Paolo Gentiloni and for the Greek side by the Minister of Finance Mr. Christos Staikouras and the Deputy Minister of Finance Mr. Theodoros Skylakakis.

