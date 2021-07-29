38.4 C
Athens
July 29, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μάλτα: Η κυβέρνηση φέρει ευθύνη για τη…

Μέγαρο Μαξίμου: Γραφικότητες Τσίπρα η κήρυξη αργίας…

Κυβερνητικές πηγές για αίτημα Τσίπρα: Θέλει εθνική…

Κεραμέως: Θέλουμε τα σχολεία να λειτουργήσουν δια…

Προειδοποίηση Δένδια σε Άγκυρα αν συνεχίσει προκλήσεις…

EC approves Greek NSRF 2021-2027 worth €26…

Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: Ενέκρινε το ενημερωτικό δελτίο της…

Εμβόλιο Pfizer – Ισραήλ: Ξεκινάει η χορήγηση…

Επιτροπή Ανταγωνισμού: Αιφνιδιαστικοί έλεγχοι σε εταιρείες με…

ΜΕΒΓΑΛ: Με 25,86 εκατ. ευρώ πήραν το…

Image default
Greek News

EC approves Greek NSRF 2021-2027 worth €26 bln

The European Commission today approved the Greek NSRF (Partnership Agreement) for the period 2021-2027.

The Greek NSRF, which is the first to be submitted and approved by the Commission, provides for the allocation of European resources worth over €21 billion for investments and social programmes.

According to a statement from the Commission, the resources will support key EU priorities, such as the green and digital transition, while contributing to the development of a competitive, innovative, and extroverted development model for Greece.

30% of European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) resources and 55% of Cohesion Fund resources will be used for energy efficiency and emission reduction investments, as well as for waste and water management measures.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Rail Freight: More rail freight through Greece: Is it feasible? – Analysis

admin

Greek real estate market still strong despite Covid-19 pandemic, report shows

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

The World’s Most Expensive City For Construction (infographic)

admin

Recovery Fund: Signatures for the first 17.8 billion Euros

admin

Eurobank buys 9.9% stake in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus

admin

Bill Gates and George Soros reportedly team to buy UK Coronavirus Testing Company

admin

Covid-19 lockdown and curfew to be lifted in Mykonos

admin

$98 billion was wiped off as Bitcoin drops below $30,000

admin

IMF: Growth of 3.3% this year for Greece & jump to 5.4% for 2022

admin

Eurostat: Poverty risk in the EU – Where is Greece (infographic)

admin

Ferry connection of Piraeus with Limassol

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign