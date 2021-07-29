EC approves Greek NSRF 2021-2027 worth €26 bln

The European Commission today approved the Greek NSRF (Partnership Agreement) for the period 2021-2027.

The Greek NSRF, which is the first to be submitted and approved by the Commission, provides for the allocation of European resources worth over €21 billion for investments and social programmes.

According to a statement from the Commission, the resources will support key EU priorities, such as the green and digital transition, while contributing to the development of a competitive, innovative, and extroverted development model for Greece.

30% of European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) resources and 55% of Cohesion Fund resources will be used for energy efficiency and emission reduction investments, as well as for waste and water management measures.