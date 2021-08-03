August 3, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κατά κυβέρνησης: Έβδομη γυναικοκτονία σε επτά…

Πέτσας: Τα μέτρα ανακούφισης των πληγέντων από…

European Commission approves €100 million funding for…

Λίβανος – Ένα χρόνο μετά τη φονική…

Βίντεο: Άγριο ξύλο αστυνομικών σε νεαρό μαύρο…

Κατέρρευσαν οι μετοχές της Tencent στην Κίνα

Καυτό το φετινό καλοκαίρι σε εξαγορές και…

Το φάντασμα του 1970 (ξανά) στοιχειώνει την…

Intercontinental International: Απέκτησε έναντι €8 εκατ. ακίνητο…

Ιαπωνία – Νέες οδηγίες των Αρχών –…

Image default
Greek News

European Commission approves €100 million funding for EuroAsia Interconnector

The Council of the European Union has approved the allocation of a €100 million grant to the “EuroAsia Interconnector” electricity interconnector. It forms part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) for Cyprus to end the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last non-interconnected EU member state.

The 2000 MW project, a European Union Project of Common Interest, aims connect Cyprus, Crete and Attica in Greece, and Israel with the rest of Europe. It is expected to ensure security of supply, while creating an alternative electricity corridor to connect the East Mediterranean to Europe. The developers behind the EuroAsia Interconnector are committed to commissioning the first phase by the end of 2025.

“The EuroAsia Interconnector electricity interconnection ends the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last non-interconnected EU member state, ensures security of supply, more competitive wholesale electricity prices and enables the increased use of electricity from cleaner sources, in particular renewables, by connecting the electricity network of Cyprus to the Union continental system,” according to the European Commission.

See Also:

Greece to Turkey: The Muslim minority in Greece & the Greek minority in Turkey used to be equal in numbers

The developers behind the EuroAsia Interconnector aim to commission the first phase by the end of 2025. It has secured all the relevant permits and licensing, as well as binding offers from Siemens, Nexans and Prysmian.

EuroAsia has been named a Projects of Common Interest (PCI3.10), which provides access to public funds. Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) are key infrastructure projects, especially cross-border projects, that link the energy systems of EU countries.

Source: 4COffshore

Σχετικα αρθρα

Russia replaces the dollar with the ruble & national currencies on armaments programs

admin

Bloomberg: Athens’ old airport is rivaling New York in property prices

admin

EC approves Greek NSRF 2021-2027 worth €26 bln

admin

Rail Freight: More rail freight through Greece: Is it feasible? – Analysis

admin

Greek real estate market still strong despite Covid-19 pandemic, report shows

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

The World’s Most Expensive City For Construction (infographic)

admin

Recovery Fund: Signatures for the first 17.8 billion Euros

admin

Eurobank buys 9.9% stake in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus

admin

Bill Gates and George Soros reportedly team to buy UK Coronavirus Testing Company

admin

Covid-19 lockdown and curfew to be lifted in Mykonos

admin

$98 billion was wiped off as Bitcoin drops below $30,000

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign