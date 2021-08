Κορωνοϊός: Το Ισραήλ είναι η πρώτη χώρα στον κόσμο που πλέον κάνει τρίτη δόση στους άνω των 50 ετών

Over 8,000 new #COVID cases confirmed in #Israel🇮🇱”The third dose will prevent serious cases and Hospitalization, the #Delta variant will continue its spread” says Prof. Nadav Davidovitch.

Also, one million Israelis already received the third booster shot. pic.twitter.com/Teh9DMY00V

— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) August 17, 2021