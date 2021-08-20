30.9 C
Athens
August 20, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΤτΕ – Αύξηση 51% στις ταξιδιωτικές εισπράξεις…

Κορκίδης- Χατζηθεοδοσίου: Αναγκαία η δημιουργία ευνοϊκού κλίματος…

ΟΔΔΗΧ: Δημοπρασία εντόκων γραμματίων 26 εβδομάδων στις…

Χρυσοχοΐδης-Παναγιωτόπουλος από Έβρο: «Τα σύνορά μας θα…

Ο «αποχαιρετισμός» του Πούτιν προς την Μέρκελ

Εξόφληση φόρου εισοδήματος: Μέχρι και 12 άτοκες…

ΟΔΔΗΧ: Δημοπρασία εντόκων γραμματίων 26 εβδομάδων στις…

T-mobile: Νέα κυβερνοεπίθεση σε επιπλέον 5,3 εκατ.…

Στα Ιεροσόλυμα η τριμερής Ελλάδας-Κύπρου- Ισραήλ την…

Γεωργαντάς στον ΣΚΑΪ: Έως τα τέλη Αυγούστου…

Image default
Greek News

Smartphones Wipe Out 40 Years of Camera Industry Growth (infographic)

One of the standout features in many new smartphones is the camera. With image sensors getting smaller (yet better) and the computational power of smartphones allowing sophisticated image enhancement in real-time, photos taken on modern smartphones are edging ever closer to the quality once reserved to expensive interchangeable lens cameras.

And it’s not just the high-end of the smartphone market. Over the past few years, smartphone cameras, in general, have improved significantly. So much so in fact, that many people no longer see the need to carry or buy a dedicated camera. While professionals and photo enthusiasts will (probably) always get better results using high-end cameras and lenses, modern smartphones take pictures that are easily sufficient for the demands of the average consumer.

also read 

400 men try to rape a woman in Pakistan! (warning: distressing videos)

To the camera and photo equipment industry, the rise of smartphone photography has had devastating effects. According to CIPA, a Japan-based industry group with members such as Olympus, Canon and Nikon, worldwide camera shipments dropped by 93 percent between 2010 and 2020, wiping out more than four decades of growth. The steep decline was mainly driven by a drop-off in shipments of digital cameras with built-in lenses, the type that casual photographers used to rely on prior to the rise of smartphone photography.

source statista

Infographic: Smartphones Wipe Out 40 Years of Camera Industry Growth | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

European Commission approves €100 million funding for EuroAsia Interconnector

admin

Russia replaces the dollar with the ruble & national currencies on armaments programs

admin

Bloomberg: Athens’ old airport is rivaling New York in property prices

admin

EC approves Greek NSRF 2021-2027 worth €26 bln

admin

Rail Freight: More rail freight through Greece: Is it feasible? – Analysis

admin

Greek real estate market still strong despite Covid-19 pandemic, report shows

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

The World’s Most Expensive City For Construction (infographic)

admin

Recovery Fund: Signatures for the first 17.8 billion Euros

admin

Eurobank buys 9.9% stake in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus

admin

Bill Gates and George Soros reportedly team to buy UK Coronavirus Testing Company

admin

Covid-19 lockdown and curfew to be lifted in Mykonos

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign