31.9 C
Athens
August 24, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Η Airbnb προσφέρει δωρεάν φιλοξενία σε 20.000…

Οικονόμου: Διαστρεβλώνει την πραγματικότητα ο κ.Τσίπρας για…

Χρ. Σταϊκούρας: Νέα εκταμίευση 6,7 εκατ. ευρώ…

Σε ιστορικό υψηλό η ανεργία στη Ν.…

KPMG: Εκτόξευση για τις διεθνείς επενδύσεις Venture…

Τσίπρας: Η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη εντελώς ανίκανη να…

Κικίλιας: Εκτός ΕΟΔΥ για τεστ οι ανεμβολίαστοι-10…

Γεωργαντάς – ΣΚΑΪ: Διανύουμε το κύμα των…

Athens Stock Exchange records slight rise at…

Αφγανιστάν – Ποιο είναι το προφίλ όσων…

Image default
Greek News

Athens Stock Exchange records slight rise at opening session

Share prices on the Athens StockMarket are recording an upward trend at the opening of today’s session with the market breaking the levels of 900 points, amid a slight upward tick of European markets. The General Price Index at 11:00, stood at 902.80 points, marking an increase of 0.60%.

The value of the transactions amounts to 5.98 million euros. The index of high capitalisation increased by 0.61%, while the index of medium capitalisation increased by 0.51%.

All the shares of high capitalization are increasing with the most notable rise recorded by the shares of Alpha Bank (+ 1.92%), PPC (+ 1.54%), EYDAP (+ 1.29%), and ELPE (+1,24%).

Σχετικα αρθρα

Smartphones Wipe Out 40 Years of Camera Industry Growth (infographic)

admin

European Commission approves €100 million funding for EuroAsia Interconnector

admin

Russia replaces the dollar with the ruble & national currencies on armaments programs

admin

Bloomberg: Athens’ old airport is rivaling New York in property prices

admin

EC approves Greek NSRF 2021-2027 worth €26 bln

admin

Rail Freight: More rail freight through Greece: Is it feasible? – Analysis

admin

Greek real estate market still strong despite Covid-19 pandemic, report shows

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

The World’s Most Expensive City For Construction (infographic)

admin

Recovery Fund: Signatures for the first 17.8 billion Euros

admin

Eurobank buys 9.9% stake in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus

admin

Bill Gates and George Soros reportedly team to buy UK Coronavirus Testing Company

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign