27.4 C
Athens
August 25, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μπουρλά – Πιθανή η εμφάνιση μετάλλαξης «ανθεκτικής»…

Ιαπωνία – Επίθεση με οξύ στο μετρό…

«Πυρά» από Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ σε Μπάιντεν για…

Φιλιππίνες: Ο Ντουτέρτε ανακοίνωσε την υποψηφιότητά του…

Μητσοτάκης στη Βουλή για τις πυρκαγιές: Είχαμε…

Περιφερειάρχης Στερεάς Ελλάδας: Ουδέποτε ισχυρίστηκα ότι δεν…

Εμβολιασμός, μάσκα και αποστάσεις τα όπλα μας…

Ιαπωνία: Προς επέκταση κατάστασης έκτακτης ανάγκης σε…

A Decade of Growth: Apple Thrived Under…

ΗΠΑ – Θρίλερ με το ταξίδι της…

Image default
Greek News

A Decade of Growth: Apple Thrived Under Tim Cook (infographic)

“I have always said if there ever came a day when I could no longer meet my duties and expectations as Apple’s CEO, I would be the first to let you know. Unfortunately, that day has come.” It was with these words that Apple’s iconic co-founder Steve Jobs announced his resignation as CEO of the company ten years ago, on August 24, 2011. Jobs, who had been battling pancreatic cancer for years, briefly took on the role of Chairman of the Board before succumbing to his illness on October 5, 2011.

Besides strongly recommending Tim Cook as his successor in his resignation letter, Jobs stated his belief that “Apple’s brightest and most innovative days are ahead of it,” a notion that many Apple enthusiasts and admirers of Jobs’ life’s work did not share at the time. While Tim Cook was widely respected as an efficient COO and supply chain expert, many onlookers thought he lacked the vision and charisma to follow in the footsteps of his larger-than-life predecessor. The press release announcing Cook’s appointment did little to resolve such doubts. It lauded Cook’s “outstanding performance, remarkable talent, and sound judgement” in contrast to Job’s “extraordinary vision and leadership,” his “unique insights, creativity, and inspiration,” inadvertently playing into the technocrat vs. visionary narrative.

And yet, ten years into Cook’s tenure at the helm of Apple, it must be concluded that Jobs was at least partly right. While the jury is still out on whether the past decade was the most innovative in Apple’s history, it certainly was the brightest in terms of growth and execution. As the following chart shows, Apple’s revenue and profit more than tripled between 2011 and 2021, as the company constantly expanded the ecosystem of devices and services around its flagship product, the iPhone. As a consequence, Apple’s market capitalization grew from roughly $350 billion on the day of Steve Jobs’ resignation to almost $2.5 trillion 10 years later.

source statista

Infographic: A Decade of Growth: Apple Thrived Under Tim Cook | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Athens Stock Exchange records slight rise at opening session

admin

Smartphones Wipe Out 40 Years of Camera Industry Growth (infographic)

admin

European Commission approves €100 million funding for EuroAsia Interconnector

admin

Russia replaces the dollar with the ruble & national currencies on armaments programs

admin

Bloomberg: Athens’ old airport is rivaling New York in property prices

admin

EC approves Greek NSRF 2021-2027 worth €26 bln

admin

Rail Freight: More rail freight through Greece: Is it feasible? – Analysis

admin

Greek real estate market still strong despite Covid-19 pandemic, report shows

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

The World’s Most Expensive City For Construction (infographic)

admin

Recovery Fund: Signatures for the first 17.8 billion Euros

admin

Eurobank buys 9.9% stake in Hellenic Bank of Cyprus

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign