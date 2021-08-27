33.6 C
Athens
August 27, 2021
Greek News

Three Greek destinations among top 10 for wealthy investors

Three Greek destinations were among the Nomad Capitalist Consulting Company annual Nomad Beach Index 2021 as opportunities for wealthy investors. The three destinations are Mykonos, Crete, and Santorini.

The company, based in Hong Kong published its annual list of ideal summer destinations for rich investors who do not necessarily seek a quiet place to spend their summer holidays but want to enhance the sunniest parts of the world.

The company compared and rated destinations famous for their beaches that simultaneously suit entrepreneurs, investors, brokers, or people with great economic power who are looking for investment opportunities, relocate and/or acquire a residence there. Data was collected from more than 30 locations with these specific parameters and the results are as follows:

The Cayman Islands in the Caribbean are at the top of this year’s list, having for years held the title of global tax haven for investors who do not want to deal with the complicated tax laws of other countries, according to CNBC.

The list also includes Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini, three Greek islands that each year attract hundreds of rich foreign businessmen and investors.

